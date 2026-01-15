We're playing Styx: Blades of Greed on today's GR Live

HQ

No, you've not blinked and it's suddenly February. Styx: Blades of Greed is still a month out from release on the 19th of February, but Cyanide Studio and Nacon have released a new demo showing off some of our favourite goblin's latest stealth adventure.

Therefore, we couldn't really do anything but check it out. Following on from Styx: Master of Shadows and Styx: Shards of Darkness, Blades of Greed sees Styx back to his old tricks as he looks to thieve some of the magical Quartz out from under the Inquisition's nose.

We've got new gadgets and gizmos to help us evade enemy eyes, and we'll hopefully be checking out a lot of what's on offer in the full game in this demo. As always, we'll be starting our stream at 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET and you can find us live on the GR Live Homepage or via our Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch links.