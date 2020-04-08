We're playing Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy on GR Live

Is the Force still strong with this re-released 17-year-old game? We're going to find out in today's livestream, when Jedi Master Dóri-wan-Kenobi dives into the recently launched PS4 version of the classic Raven Software-developed Star Wars adventure.

To find out whether Dóri's lightsaber skills are to scratch, simply check out our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST, when we'll start our two-hour look at Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and catch up with our old buddy, Luke Skywalker.