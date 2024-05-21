We're playing Songs of Conquest on today's GR Live

HQ

After a couple of years, developer Lavapotion has officially transitioned and debuted the 'complete' version of its strategy game Songs of Conquest. The 1.0 edition of the title has now debuted, and with that in mind we're going to be checking it out on today's GR Live.

Starting from the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by to catch the action as it unfolds, and also don't forget to read our review of Songs of Conquest here, or watch our review below.