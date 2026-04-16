We're playing some classic Warhammer games on today's GR Live

Usually on our GR Live streams, we're showcasing the latest releases of a given week. For today's upcoming stream, we are kind of doing that, and also kind of not, as we check out some of the nostalgic games given new life via the Warhammer Classics label.

From games released decades ago to some beloved 2010s releases that needed some fine-tuning for modern systems, Warhammer Classics gives us new ways to appreciate the grimdark far future and The Old World. We'll be diving into as many old-school classics as we can in this extravaganza, and as usual we'll be starting at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST.

If you want to relive some old-school PC gaming memories, then you can join us as always on the GR Live Homepage, as well as our YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook pages. Keep an eye out for more classic Warhammer content, too, as we relive our favourite battles against the forces of Order and Chaos.