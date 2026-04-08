We're playing People of Note on today's GR Live

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We're back for another livestream later this afternoon, as following a relaxing and steady Easter break, we'll be looking to serve up some unique and exciting video game action in just a few hours.

For today's option, we're going to be hopping into People of Note, a turn-based musical RPG from developer Iridium Studios, a game that we shared our full and dedicated thoughts on recently in the form of a comprehensive review.

For more from People of Note, starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, you can join me for the opening hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to see if this game is one for you.