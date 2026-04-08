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People of Note

We're playing People of Note on today's GR Live

Join us for the opening hour of Iridium Studios' musical RPG.

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We're back for another livestream later this afternoon, as following a relaxing and steady Easter break, we'll be looking to serve up some unique and exciting video game action in just a few hours.

For today's option, we're going to be hopping into People of Note, a turn-based musical RPG from developer Iridium Studios, a game that we shared our full and dedicated thoughts on recently in the form of a comprehensive review.

For more from People of Note, starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, you can join me for the opening hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to see if this game is one for you.

People of Note

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People of NoteScore

People of Note
REVIEW. Written by Palle Havshøi-Jensen

We've put it to the test to see if the combination of music and light-hearted role-playing works - read the review of People of Note here.



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