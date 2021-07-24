We're playing Orcs Must Die 3 on today's GR Live

We're closing out this week's streaming schedule by taking a look at Orcs Must Die 3, a former Stadia exclusive tower defense title that has now found its way on even more platforms. The game might be the third entry in the series, but it has a standalone story that is accessible to both veterans and newcomers. Additionally, it also contains a new game mode, that allows you to fight 100s of orcs at a time and this takes place both indoors and outdoors.

To catch us play through the first two hours of the game be sure to join us over on our GR Live homepage at the same time as usual, 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.