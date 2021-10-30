Cookies

Moonglow Bay

We're playing Moonglow Bay on today's GR Live

This fishing RPG certainly has a novel concept.

We're rounding off another week of streams by taking a look at Moonglow Bay, a charming fishing RPG that comes from first-time developer Bunnyhug. Here you play as a middle-aged widow who decides to follow in the footsteps of their partner by becoming a rookie angler. Whilst embarking on this journey, you'll help the titular town recover from its financial woes and investigate whether the mysterious nautical tales told by its residents hold any truth. Moonglow Bay features more than 100 species of fish for you to catlogue and capture and it also features life sim elements and cooking mini-games.

As usual, we'll be going live at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST at the GR Live homepage, so be sure to drop by to check out all of the action for yourself. In the meantime though, you can read our review of Moonglow Bay here.

Moonglow Bay

