We're playing Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name on today's GR Live

Today is the global launch date for Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, meaning in a few hours time, players can jump back into the shoes of the Yakuza veteran Kazuma Kiryu to experience what will likely be his final chapter and outing as a series protagonist.

While we've recently reviewed the game, we're also going to be checking out the game on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of the latest Like a Dragon title, all at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET.