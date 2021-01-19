We're playing Helheim Hassle on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

The PS4 just gained another quality indie last week, as Helheim Hassle launched on the platform after releasing on PC, Switch, and Xbox One last summer. This kooky platformer sets itself apart as it tasks you with solving puzzles with the severed limbs of its recently deceased protagonist. It's also downright hilarious too, as it features many crude jokes and continuously breaks the fourth wall.

We're dedicating today's stream to its launch on PS4 and will be playing the first two hours over on our GR Live homepage at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET. Keep your eyes peeled too as our review of the game will be landing by the end of the week.