Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Helheim Hassle

We're playing Helheim Hassle on today's GR Live

The kooky puzzle platformer recently made its way to PS4.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

The PS4 just gained another quality indie last week, as Helheim Hassle launched on the platform after releasing on PC, Switch, and Xbox One last summer. This kooky platformer sets itself apart as it tasks you with solving puzzles with the severed limbs of its recently deceased protagonist. It's also downright hilarious too, as it features many crude jokes and continuously breaks the fourth wall.

We're dedicating today's stream to its launch on PS4 and will be playing the first two hours over on our GR Live homepage at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET. Keep your eyes peeled too as our review of the game will be landing by the end of the week.

Helheim Hassle

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy