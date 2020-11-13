We're playing Godfall on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

The PS5 is out now (in some parts of the world) and one game that was released alongside it was Godfall, a looter-slasher from the good people at Counter Play Games. This was among the first wave of next-gen titles to be revealed, and it intrigued us from the offset, as it appears to be a unique blend of many different gameplay elements. It's part slasher, part RPG, and has Destiny-inspired looting mechanics.

Join us on our GR Live homepage at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET, as we give our first impressions on the opening two hours of the game.