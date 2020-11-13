English
Godfall

We're playing Godfall on today's GR Live

The PS5 launch title has our full attention on today's stream.

The PS5 is out now (in some parts of the world) and one game that was released alongside it was Godfall, a looter-slasher from the good people at Counter Play Games. This was among the first wave of next-gen titles to be revealed, and it intrigued us from the offset, as it appears to be a unique blend of many different gameplay elements. It's part slasher, part RPG, and has Destiny-inspired looting mechanics.

Join us on our GR Live homepage at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET, as we give our first impressions on the opening two hours of the game.

Godfall

