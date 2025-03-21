We're playing Atomfall on today's GR Live

HQ

If you're a Brit, you're likely familiar with the Lake District as what newspapers so readily refer to as a "staycation," but we're willing to bet you've never been to the version of the Lake District Rebellion has created for Atomfall.

Tucked away in the deep North of England is an irradiated mess known as the Zone. Populated by Druids, Outlaws, and killer robots of the 1950s, Atomfall mixes the docile British countryside with danger around every corner, and we'll be playing it on today's GR Live.

If you want a sneak peek at some gameplay before the official launch next week, you can join us from the usual time of 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET on our Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook pages as well as the GR Live Homepage.