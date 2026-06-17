We're playing And Roger on today's GR Live

You may have missed it as it's a rather small indie title, but during the last awards season, TearyHand Studio found itself in many shortlists for its recent visual novel experience, And Roger. The game became a big hit among critics for its exploration into mental health and illnesses, and despite being a rather minute project (with a very affordable price tag), the project found itself among some of the best of the past 12 months in the indie circles.

As And Roger is launching on Switch today, we figured there's no better time to dive into the indie project, which is why we're making the game the focus of today's GR Live.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing through an hour of And Roger (which will be the majority of the wider game) all at the GR Live homepage.