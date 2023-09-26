We're playing AK-xolotl on today's GR Live

HQ

If you've felt that your life has been distinctly lacking in firearm-wielding amphibians, then today's GR Live stream should be right up your street. Because starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of 2Awesome Studio's top-down roguelike shooter featuring AK-carrying axolotls.

Known as AK-xolotl, this pixel bullet hell game made its full debut recently, and to mark that occasion, you can head to the GR Live homepage later today to see a bunch of the game in action.

And ahead of that stream taking place, you can also head over here to read our thoughts on the game in our review.