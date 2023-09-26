Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Gamereactor
news
AK-xolotl

We're playing AK-xolotl on today's GR Live

Join us for a portion of the top-down roguelike shooter.

HQ

If you've felt that your life has been distinctly lacking in firearm-wielding amphibians, then today's GR Live stream should be right up your street. Because starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of 2Awesome Studio's top-down roguelike shooter featuring AK-carrying axolotls.

Known as AK-xolotl, this pixel bullet hell game made its full debut recently, and to mark that occasion, you can head to the GR Live homepage later today to see a bunch of the game in action.

And ahead of that stream taking place, you can also head over here to read our thoughts on the game in our review.

AK-xolotl

