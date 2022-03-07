We're investigating our own mind in Alfred Hitchcock - Vertigo on today's GR Live

Following its launch at the tail-end of 2021, we're going to be finally jumping into Pendulo Studios adventure thriller on today's GR Live. Known as Alfred Hitchcock - Vertigo, this title tasks players with investigating, understanding, and piecing together the mystery of the mind of the protagonist Ed Miller, who after being involved in a car accident is searching for his wife and daughter, who as the evidence suggests, was never travelling with him during the time, despite his memory suggesting differently.

With a peculiar mystery to unravel, we're going to be diving into this thriller on today's stream, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and leading the investigation. To catch us as we experience this psychological tale, be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage at 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, for two hours of thrills.