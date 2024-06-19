English
Still Wakes the Deep

We're heading to an abandoned oil rig in Still Wakes the Deep on today's GR Live

Join us for an hour of The Chinese Room's breakout horror hit.

We had our eyes set on Still Wakes the Deep as soon as it was unveiled. Giving players a unique horror setting on an abandoned oil rig, the game seemed tense and terrifying right from the start, and now we get to play it.

If you want to watch us get jumpscared for an hour, then why not tune in on the GR Live Homepage from the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST. We'll be going through the first hour of the game, so don't worry about seeing any major spoilers.

Also, if you want to check out our full, detailed thoughts on Still Wakes the Deep, be sure to check out our review here.

Still Wakes the Deep

Related texts

0
Still Wakes the DeepScore

Still Wakes the Deep
REVIEW. Written by Ketil Skotte

With its excellent setting, grotesque monsters and emotional storyline, The Chinese Room's horror title is essential for all horror fans.



