Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Scarlet Nexus

We're heading to a brainpunk future in Scarlet Nexus on today's GR Live

Join us for a few hours of Bandai Namco's latest title.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Bandai Namco's latest action title Scarlet Nexus launched today, bringing its brainpunk world for fans to dive into. Featuring a dual-story based around two protagonists, Yuito and Kasane, the game is set in a future where the human brain has evolved significantly, and now can use extra-sensory powers, powers that have drawn the attention of grotesque and terrifying supernatural creatures known as the Others who hunger for brains to ease their own anguish.

You can check out our thoughts on the game over here, but if you're interested in seeing the title in further depth, we'll be playing through the first two hours of Scarlet Nexus at the GR Live homepage starting from 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, where Ben will be the host.

You can also check out the latest cinematic trailer for Scarlet Nexus below to get an even better idea as to what you can expect.

Scarlet Nexus

Related texts

Scarlet NexusScore

Scarlet Nexus
REVIEW. Written by Stefan Briesenick

In Bandai Namco's latest action adventure you can defy fate with the powers of your brain.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy