We're heading back to Los Santos on today's GR Live

It is the year 2022, and we're going to be hosting a dedicated GR Live stream of Grand Theft Auto V. It sounds weird to say, but with the native next-gen versions of the game now being available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, we think it's about time we head back to Los Santos to check out what the new iterations are bringing to the table.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, we'll be going live and beginning to check out both the single player story mode, but also a little bit of Grand Theft Auto Online to see how the standalone version of the game and its new character creation suite stack up. Be sure to join me at the GR Live homepage as I explore Rockstar's iconic open world once again.

Until we do kickoff, be sure to also check out our thoughts on the performance of Grand Theft Auto V on a PS5 here, and also watch the latest trailer for the game below.