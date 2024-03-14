English
Outcast: A New Beginning

We're heading back to a classic franchise in Outcast: A New Beginning on today's GR Live

Join us for an hour of this science-fantasy action adventure game.

HQ

20 years ago, Cutter Slade entered our lives in Outcast. That game might not be remembered by as many people as it should have, but it pioneered the open-world genre for the future of games.

Now, Outcast is back, and on today's GR Live, we're going to be checking out the first hour of Cutter Slade's return. Join us at the usual time of 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET as we delve into this science-fantasy, action adventure game.

Outcast: A New Beginning

