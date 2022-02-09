We're fighting enemies and time in Sifu on today's GR Live

HQ

Very recently, Sloclap released its latest title, the third-person action game, Sifu. This game tasks players with being a Kung-Fu master who over their life must hunt down and exact revenge on the murderers who killed their entire family. It's a title with a complex and challenging hand-to-hand combat system and a punishing ageing mechanic, to make for a unique premise.

While we've already given our thoughts on the game (check out our review here), we're also going to be diving into Sifu for ourselves on today's GR Live, where Rebeca will be hosting and fighting her way through enemies and against time.

We'll be live at the usual place of the GR Live homepage at the typical time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, for two hours, so be sure to drop by and join us on our revenge journey.