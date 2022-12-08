We're fighting demons in Marvel's Midnight Suns on today's GR Live

HQ

Last week was the last massive week of the year for game releases, as Need for Speed Unbound, The Callisto Protocol, and Marvel's Midnight Suns all debuted on the same day (December 2). With that in mind, we're going to be jumping into the latter on today's GR Live to see just what it has to offer.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play the opening hour of the game, where she will meet a bunch of Earth's Mightiest Heroes and begin to overcome the demonic presence that threatens humanity.

Until we do start later at the GR Live homepage, be sure to also read our review on Marvel's Midnight Suns right here.