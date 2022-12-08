Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Marvel's Midnight Suns

We're fighting demons in Marvel's Midnight Suns on today's GR Live

Join us as we look to dive into Firaxis' latest strategy game.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Last week was the last massive week of the year for game releases, as Need for Speed Unbound, The Callisto Protocol, and Marvel's Midnight Suns all debuted on the same day (December 2). With that in mind, we're going to be jumping into the latter on today's GR Live to see just what it has to offer.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play the opening hour of the game, where she will meet a bunch of Earth's Mightiest Heroes and begin to overcome the demonic presence that threatens humanity.

Until we do start later at the GR Live homepage, be sure to also read our review on Marvel's Midnight Suns right here.

Marvel's Midnight Suns

Related texts

0
Marvel's Midnight SunsScore

Marvel's Midnight Suns
REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

Firaxis' unique take on the Marvel brand is here, and we've been putting it through the ringer.



Loading next content