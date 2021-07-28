We're embracing the terrors of Night Book on today's GR Live

On today's live stream we are celebrating the launch of Night Book, an FMV occult thriller that stars Julie Dray (Avenue 5) and Colin Salmon (Resident Evil, Mortal Engines). The game follows an online interpreter who is fooled into reading the pages of an ancient book, whilst working the night shift, and this releases a terrifying curse that plagues her and her family. Throughout the game, you are pushed to make a number of pivotal decisions and these take you to one of 15 endings.

To watch us play through two hours of the game, be sure to head over to our GR Live homepage at the same time as usual, 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. In the meantime, you can check out our review for Night Book here.