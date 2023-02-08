We're diving back into Overwatch 2 on today's GR Live

HQ

The third season of Overwatch 2 has now arrived and with it has brought a new map, a bunch of balance changes, even more cosmetics (including a Mythic Kiriko skin), and a whole slew of extra activities that are set to debut over the next few weeks.

Still, while Season 3 is fresh, we're going to be jumping back into Overwatch 2 on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and will be looking to explore all of these new additions, and no doubt also get a game or two in on the new Antarctica map.

Be sure to join Rebeca at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, to catch all of the action as it unfolds.