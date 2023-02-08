Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Overwatch 2

We're diving back into Overwatch 2 on today's GR Live

Join us as we see what Season 3 of Blizzard's shooter sequel has in store.

HQ

The third season of Overwatch 2 has now arrived and with it has brought a new map, a bunch of balance changes, even more cosmetics (including a Mythic Kiriko skin), and a whole slew of extra activities that are set to debut over the next few weeks.

Still, while Season 3 is fresh, we're going to be jumping back into Overwatch 2 on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and will be looking to explore all of these new additions, and no doubt also get a game or two in on the new Antarctica map.

Be sure to join Rebeca at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, to catch all of the action as it unfolds.

Overwatch 2

