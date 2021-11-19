We're cooking up a storm in Epic Chef on today's GR Live

HQ

We're going into the weekend by heading out on a culinary quest on the island of Ambrosia, in Infinigon Games latest title, the story-driven Epic Chef. We'll be cooking up a storm as we make a name for ourselves as a new resident on the island, in an adventure where we'll also be fixing up a derelict property and helping all manner of different townsfolk with the issues and problems they find themselves with.

We'll be kicking off the stream at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET later today, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting for two hours. You can join us at the GR Live homepage when we start to follow our adventure through this daft and unique indie game.

