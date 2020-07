You're watching Advertisements

The Ubisoft Nadeo racing series Trackmania and its bright, over-the-top tracks, fast vehicles and faster-than-light speeds (okay maybe that last part was a bit of an overstatement). Trackmania released on PC yesterday and we're taking a look at the game on today's live stream.

If you want to come judge our driving skills and/or want to see the outlandish tracks for yourself, head over to our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST).