We're checking out War Thunder's Leviathans update on today's GR Live

HQ

The second major update of the year has arrived in Gaijin Entertainment's military MMO, War Thunder. Known as Leviathans, this update introduces a slate of new vehicles to master, on top of a variety of gameplay changes and adjustments, and even new maps to tear apart and blow to smithereens.

Between alternative versions of SAMs to drive, lightning-fast Japanese fighter jets to pilot, a collection of iconic and earth-shaking battleships to cruise into warfare, and not to mention the inclusion of the Falkland Islands map, and more, Leviathans has plenty in store for War Thunder fans.

It's because of this we're going to be returning to the popular game to check out an hour of Leviathans, all at the GR Live homepage from the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST. Be sure to drop by to watch as I trundle around and cause immense chaos.