The Tale of Bistun
      The Tale of Bistun

      We're checking out The Tale of Bistun on today's GR Live

      Join us as we explore Black Cube Games' story-driven adventure game.

      It was only a few weeks ago that Black Cube Games launched its story-driven action-adventure game The Tale of Bistun. Known as a title that was inspired by the famous Persian romance tale, Khosrow and Shirin, this game sees players taking up the role of a stone carver who must travel across dangerous lands to re-discover his identity.

      With a mystical mystery to unravel, today, at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be going live and checking out the first hour of The Tale of Bistun. Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to catch her as she explores this action-adventure title.

      And until Rebeca does go live, be sure to also check out our thoughts on The Tale of Bistun, by reading our review of the game right here.

      The Tale of Bistun

      0
      The Tale of BistunScore

      The Tale of Bistun
      Written by Joakim Sjögren

      A Persian tale of love has been turned into a game, and we've checked out how entertaining the new The Tale of Bistun really is.



