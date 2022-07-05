We're checking out the Overwatch 2 Beta on today's GR Live

HQ

Last week marked the beginning of yet another beta for Overwatch 2, with this one adding a sprinkling of new content for players to check out. We're of course talking about the newly announced Hero Junker Queen, and also the latest map to be revealed, Rio.

With this new content available, we're going to be jumping into the Overwatch 2 Beta on today's GR Live, where this time, I will be hosting and getting in some games for an hour, starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. Be sure to join me at the GR Live homepage to catch the action as it unfolds.

And until then, be sure to check out some gameplay of Junker Queen in practice below, and also read some impressions on the character here.