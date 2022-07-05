Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Overwatch 2

We're checking out the Overwatch 2 Beta on today's GR Live

Join us as we put Junker Queen through the ringer and explore the new Rio map.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Last week marked the beginning of yet another beta for Overwatch 2, with this one adding a sprinkling of new content for players to check out. We're of course talking about the newly announced Hero Junker Queen, and also the latest map to be revealed, Rio.

With this new content available, we're going to be jumping into the Overwatch 2 Beta on today's GR Live, where this time, I will be hosting and getting in some games for an hour, starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. Be sure to join me at the GR Live homepage to catch the action as it unfolds.

And until then, be sure to check out some gameplay of Junker Queen in practice below, and also read some impressions on the character here.

HQ
Overwatch 2

Related texts



Loading next content