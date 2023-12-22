Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Overwatch 2

We're checking out Overwatch 2's Winter event on today's GR Live

Wrap up warm and join us for a chilled out stream later today.

HQ

Christmas is nearly here! I know, the year has gone by incredibly quickly, but if you're not yet in the holiday spirit, why not come check out our livestream later on today?

We'll be diving into the Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland, checking out some of the returning game modes including Yeti Hunt and Mei's Snowball Offensive, as well as exploring what else the update has brought to Blizzard's shooter.

If that sounds like your thing, be sure to check out the stream today at 16:00 BST/17:00 CET on the GR Live Homepage.

Overwatch 2

