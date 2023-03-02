Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Octopath Traveler II

We're checking out Octopath Traveler II on today's GR Live

Join us for the opening hour of Square Enix's striking sequel.

The end of February was an absolute monster when it came to new game launches. Over the past couple of weeks, we've taken a look at Atomic Heart, Company of Heroes 3, Wild Hearts, Wanted: Dead, Metroid Prime Remastered, Scars Above, Destiny 2: Lightfall, and more. With such an array offered up, we've even missed a few big games, and today we're going to be correcting that in part by taking a look at Octopath Traveler II.

That's right, from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, you can join our very own Rebeca at the GR Live homepage, to see how the opening hour of the striking sequel plays out in full.

And ahead of that stream starting, be sure to also head over here to read our full review of Octopath Traveler II and even check out a trailer for the game below.

Octopath Traveler II

Octopath Traveler II
REVIEW. Written by Conny Andersson

