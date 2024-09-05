We're carving up Chaos and Xenos in Space Marine II on today's GR Live

HQ

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II is out right now. Well, not officially, but it is out and available to play if you pre-ordered one of the more expensive editions of the game. A few more days are left for standard edition players, but we'll be diving into the game today.

As usual, you can find our stream on the GR Live Homepage, or through our YouTube and Twitch channels. We'll be starting from the regular time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, and heading through an hour of the game, so no need to worry about spoilers if you want to just get a taste of the gameplay.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II sees players take charge of Lieutenant Titus in a multi-planetary conflict, where you'll fight vast swarms of Tyranids and humanity's greatest enemy, Chaos. If you want a full rundown of the game, read our review here.