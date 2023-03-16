We're attempting to survive in Sons of the Forest on today's GR Live

HQ

Ever since it debuted into Early Access, Endnight's Sons of the Forest has boomed in popularity. The survival game that tasks players with heading to a remote island inhabited by nasty cannibals, all in the effort of saving a missing billionaire, has become one of the year's biggest and most talked about games, which is why we're finally going to be checking out just what it offers by delving into the game on today's GR Live.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be cracking on and playing through an hour of the open-world survival-horror game all at the GR Live homepage.

And until we do go live, be sure to also read our opinions on the Early Access launch in our review here.