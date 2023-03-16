Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Sons of the Forest

We're attempting to survive in Sons of the Forest on today's GR Live

Join us as we head to a cannibal-infested island to find and save a billionaire.

Ever since it debuted into Early Access, Endnight's Sons of the Forest has boomed in popularity. The survival game that tasks players with heading to a remote island inhabited by nasty cannibals, all in the effort of saving a missing billionaire, has become one of the year's biggest and most talked about games, which is why we're finally going to be checking out just what it offers by delving into the game on today's GR Live.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be cracking on and playing through an hour of the open-world survival-horror game all at the GR Live homepage.

And until we do go live, be sure to also read our opinions on the Early Access launch in our review here.

Sons of the Forest

