We talk about the impact of leaks on the latest The Gamereactor Show episode

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The video game industry is all too familiar with leaks and insiders these days, where private and secret information is shared to the public preemptively for one reason or another. We've become used to leaks and the information they bring, but is it actually beneficial for fans and businesses?

This is the conversation we get into on the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show, where Alex and I discuss leaks and the impact they have both on fans who lose surprise reveals and companies that have private information shared before they are ready.

Be sure to tune into the 86th episode of the show below - or on your favourite podcast provider, be that Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker - for more on this topic and also our early predictions for the Xbox Games Showcase in June.