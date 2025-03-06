We question if Split Fiction will win Game of the Year on the latest The Gamereactor Show episode

HQ

There is a very real chance that we already know three of the six games that will be up for Game of the Year nods at The Game Awards at the end of the year. February and March have already given us Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Monster Hunter: Wilds, and Split Fiction, three games that currently hold Metacritic scores of 88, 90, and 91 respectively. There are still loads of promising games planned for the rest of 2025 (including Grand Theft Auto VI...), but is it fair to assume that the latter of the bunch, Split Fiction, is already a leading contender for the award?

This is precisely what Alex and I discuss on the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show. We share a bunch of thoughts and impressions about Hazelight's latest game and whether we think it is good enough to reflect the awards success that It Takes Two managed.

You can hear this latest episode of The Gamereactor Show below, or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker, and you can also read our official thoughts on Split Fiction in our review here or in our video review below too.