We learn more about the classic comic book-style roguelike called Lethal Honor

During our visit to the BIG Conference in Bilbao we were able to try out different games and talk to their studios. From Viral Studios, with Antonio José, its art director, and Álvaro Iturmendi, producer, we were able to find out a little more about Lethal Honor and what lies behind its rather characteristic style."Based on a comic book style like Mike Mignola, Frank Miller, we tried to bring that to a videogame," said Antonio José."We didn't know how to do it in a 3D style, so we decided to mix a kind of 2D with 3D elements".

In this title we will have to stop the apocalypse in a roguelike style, with different weapons and special abilities."Now we have three weapons, a katana, some katars and a war hammer", commented Iturmendi. "You have different abilities and you can pick up artefacts that change the rules a bit during the game".

In terms of the game's narrative, we meet a secret society called Lethal Honor, of which we are a part. The apocalypse is unleashed and the demons discover that this society knew it was going to happen. "The demons attack the facility and that's where the game starts", said the producer. "Lethal Honor are the good guys, but there are people inside who don't have good intentions".

For now, they have already secured a publisher, HandyGames, and the game is scheduled for release in 2025."We're going to release the game on all platforms, PlayStation 5 and 4, Xbox Series, obviously Steam and also Nintendo Switch", the art director explained."We don't have an exact date, but there is talk of March 2025".

In the absence of an exact release date (March is just around the corner), a demo is already available on Steam and you can watch the interview (fully subtitled to your local language) for more details.