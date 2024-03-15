We lay out our hopes and dreams for The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel in the latest Gaming Gossip

HQ

March 10 has been and gone, and while that may seem like just a regular day to many, for gamers it was the annual Mario Day, a day where Nintendo dished out a collection of exciting reveals and announcements in regard to its most iconic character.

With confirmed game release dates, new Lego sets, and even the official reveal and premiere date locked in for The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel being part of these announcements, we have recapped the events of Mario Day in the latest episode of Gaming Gossip.

During the episode, the gang shares their thoughts and hopes for the animated sequel, including which characters, locations, and plot beats we'd like the sequel to explore, all while Alex confesses his deep and undying love for the Koopaling Roy.

Check out the latest Gaming Gossip episode below.