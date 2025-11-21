We get our first look at the Second Quarter Quell in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping trailer

HQ

A new Hunger Games movie is set for release late next year, and while it may be yet another sequel where the winner of the games is decided, it'll still give us a peek back into Panam's past, seeing just how horrible the society was.

If you've read The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping you'll probably know most of what's coming in the trailer, but if you haven't, the film focuses on the Second Quarter Quell AKA the 50th Hunger Games. The competition is fiercer than ever, and this marks the first games where someone from District 12 managed to pull out the win.

That person was Haymitch, played by Woody Harrelson in the earlier movies and now portrayed by Joseph Zada. Elle Fanning, Jesse Plemons, and Ralph Fiennes will also be playing younger versions of fan-favourite characters. Fanning takes over the role of Effie Trinket, while Plemons takes on Plutarch and Fiennes will be spending some time as President Snow.

Check out the trailer in full below: