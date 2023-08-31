Watch Titus chainsaw through the Tyranid horde in new Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 gameplay

HQ

While we're still waiting to hear when Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive intends to actually put Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II into the hands of players around the world, as part of the Focus Entertainment Gameplay Showcase yesterday, a ton of additional gameplay for the action sequel has been shown off.

In the gameplay, we get to see Titus travelling around the planet Avarax with his Ultramarine brothers Chairon and Gadriel, as they work to fight back against the Tyranid horde and to help win the war for the Empire.

To see if this action sequel is one you should be excited about, be sure to check out the gameplay below, ahead of the title launching on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles at an undetermined point in the future.