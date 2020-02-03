Watch the first teaser for Marvel's new shows

Disney and Marvel have just shared a first look at The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki, three Marvel shows that will be coming up "soon" exclusively on Disney+. All three will deal with events from Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, including Falcon's new possible role as Captain America, Vision's death, and Loki's disappearance. Apparently, all three series will also set up storylines that will continue in the next batch of Marvel-themed movies.

Disney+ will be coming to the UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Germany on March 24, with other countries getting the service during the spring. The subscription will be £5.99 per month or £59.99 a year in the UK, while Euro countries get €6,99 per month and €69,99 per year. Are you tempted?