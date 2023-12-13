Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Kung Fu Panda 4

Watch the first Kung Fu Panda 4 trailer

DreamWorks is bringing a seven nation army of new characters and voice actors to the universe that still seems like a nice mix of childish and mature.

Seeing the more modern sequels to some of my favourite animated movies have made me realise I'm getting old. The humour usually doesn't hit as hard, if at all, anymore, which is why the first trailer for Kung Fu Panda 4 surprises me.

Because it seems like DreamWorks still knows how to make me laugh, as Kung Fu Panda 4's first trailer knows the most important part of comedy is.............timing. And some good, old mix of childish, mature and outright silly never hurts either, so consider the 8th of March marked on my calendar.

What do you think about the trailer?

Kung Fu Panda 4

