eFootball PES 2021

Watch some PES 2021 DP3 in 4K and learn about its new content

The beautifully-animated football game just got a bunch of new faces and iconic events.

eFootball PES 2021's Season Update is how we play Pro Evo until Konami jumps to an Unreal Engine-powered next-gen entry of their football series next summer. But that doesn't mean it's just an update over what PES 2020 was: this game is also getting regular content updates in the shape of Data Packs.

DP 3.0, the latest, released just yesterday, and we've captured a full 2160p match to show some of the new features below:

The Camp Nou stadium, faces such as Pedri's from FC Barcelona or Roger Ibañez's from AS Roma, and balls such as Russian Premier Liga's Nike Flight Winter can all be spotted in the video, and all come included with eFootball PES 2021 Data Pack 3.0.

Besides, there are a ton of updated kits (including clubs and national teams), several Adidas boots, and a series of new iconic moments for fans to enjoy playing as Legends such as Frank Lampard, Petr Čech, or Johan Cruyff.

The following video and picture show more of what you can download now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

