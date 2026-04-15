Warner Bros. sets release windows for new Ocean's movie, Weapons spin-off, and Zach Cregger's next original idea

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We're still in the swing of CinemaCon at the time of writing, and yesterday over in the US people got to witness Warner Bros. unveiling its latest plans for movie releases into next year and beyond. We heard when we'll see the Weapons Aunt Gladys spin-off, as well as the new Ocean's movie, and Zach Cregger's new sci-fi thriller.

As per Deadline, Cregger seems a big part of Warner Bros. blockbuster plans for the next couple of years. While he's currently working with Sony on his Resident Evil movie, his next project after that will be The Flood, a film based on an original idea by Cregger himself, which is set to premiere on the 11th of August 2028. Before that, we'll see the Ocean's prequel movie, which is slated for the 25th of June, 2027.

Gladys comes some time after that, on the 8th of September, 2028. Horror seems to take up quite a bit of the release calendar for Warner Bros. as we've also got The Revenge of La Llorona on the 9th of April 2027, Final Destination 7 on the 12th of May 2028, and Evil Dead Wrath on the 7th of April 2028. As one extra addition to the release schedule, we have Baz Luhrmann's Joan of Arc movie, coming on the 22nd of November 2028.

Warner Bros. also noted in its keynote that there's an overall decrease in blockbuster output by major studios. This is something WB doesn't want to be a part of, and plans to put out 14 movies this year, and 18 movies in 2027.

"Look, we know they're not all going to work ... but our job is to step up, make bets and own it when it doesn't work," said CEO of Warner Bros. Publications Pam Abdy.