WarioWare: Get It Together announced at Nintendo's E3 conference

When we sat down to write our predictions for this year's Nintendo Direct one game that we never expected to see was a new WarioWare entry. The series hasn't seen a home console outing since Game & Wario on the WiiU and even that was described as being a spiritual successor.

During the conference, Nintendo surprised us by dropping a trailer for WarioWare: Get It Together, a new entry in the series that enables players to complete wacky mini-games alongside each other. It also, of course, includes brand-new mini-games with one requiring players to squeeze toothpaste out of a tube and another tasking players with knocking apples out of a tree.

The game is set to arrive exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on September 10, 2021.