WarioWare: Get It Together
Featured: E3 2021 Coverage

WarioWare: Get It Together announced at Nintendo's E3 conference

It's releasing right around the corner too on September 10.

When we sat down to write our predictions for this year's Nintendo Direct one game that we never expected to see was a new WarioWare entry. The series hasn't seen a home console outing since Game & Wario on the WiiU and even that was described as being a spiritual successor.

During the conference, Nintendo surprised us by dropping a trailer for WarioWare: Get It Together, a new entry in the series that enables players to complete wacky mini-games alongside each other. It also, of course, includes brand-new mini-games with one requiring players to squeeze toothpaste out of a tube and another tasking players with knocking apples out of a tree.

The game is set to arrive exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on September 10, 2021.

