Warhammer Space Marine II shows off PvE and PvP multiplayer

As part of the Warhammer Skulls showcase today, we got a new look at Space Marine II. One of the most-anticipated Warhammer titles right now has only given us more reason to get hyped as it shows off its multiplayer, featuring PvE and PvP modes.

The PvE mode will run parallel to campaign, giving players a chance to team up against Tyranids and Chaos once they're done with the campaign. PvP on the other hand - like in the original game - lets us beat the hell out of opposing Space Marines in three separate modes.

These are Annihilation, Seize Ground, and Capture & Control. You'll also be able to customise your Space Marine to your liking in multiplayer, ditching that Ultramarine fit if you want and decking yourself out in all sorts of armour and new colours. You also get six different classes to choose from, letting you be whatever kind of Space Marine you wish.

