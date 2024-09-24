Warhammer Day returns on October 5th at 5PM BST/6PM CEST with news about the table-top game

HQ

Warhammer fans should look forward to October 5th, as it is time yet again to celebrate Warhammer Day. As Games Workshop explains, this is the Year if Chaos, "as evidenced by the Great Horned Rat joining the big leagues of the pantheon of Chaos Gods in Warhammer Age of Sigmar".

The company promises a "big old heap of reveals" that will be shown Saturday, October 5th, at 17:00 BST/18:00 CEST/9:00 PDT, including reveals for all of these games: Warhammer 40,000, Warhammer Age of Sigmar, Kill Team, Legions Imperialis, and Warhammer Underworlds.

While many gamers may be expecting some updates for the recently released Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2, these anual events are usually dedicated solely to the table-top role playing game.

Games Workshop has also announced a Commemorative Miniature, the Chaos Sorcerer Tzarketh, Bane of Law, which will be revealed in the coming days and will be available to pre-order the day of the showcase, 5th of October. It will be streamed on YouTube.