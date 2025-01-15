Warhammer CEO wants another Space Marine II in the company's future

HQ

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II was one of 2024's biggest success stories. Millions of copies sold, thousands of hours played, and many, many Tyranids killed in the name of the Emperor. It has not only been a huge win for Saber and Focus, but the Warhammer IP owner Games Workshop as well.

Speaking in a recent earnings report (via GameSpot), Games Workshop CEO Kevin Rountree said that he's looking for the next major success after Space Marine II. "We recognize that successes like these for Warhammer are not a given in the world of video games. Clearly we are looking for the next one. We remain cautious when forecasting royalty income," he said.

Despite wanting lightning to strike twice, Rountree is cautiously optimistic about the future of Warhammer and video games. He knows that despite the setting's popularity, this widespread success isn't guaranteed with each Warhammer video game. With Space Marine II putting the setting on the map once more, though, perhaps the next major video game release from Warhammer can have a similar impact.