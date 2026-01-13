Warhammer Age of Sigmar will be getting its own Secret Level-style episode on Prime Video

HQ

It seems that Warhammer Age of Sigmar will be getting its own Secret Level-style episode soon. The Secret Level episode dedicated to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II's protagonist Titus was a massive hit from the anthology series, introducing a lot of new fans to the glory and gore of the grimdark 41st millennium. Now, we're set to see the Mortal Realms get the same treatment.

This detail was spotted over on Reddit by user u/contented_skink, as they caught confirmation of an Age of Sigmar standalone animated episode in the Games Workshop half-yearly report. Adding that the company is keen to work with Blur Studio on pushing the momentum gained from the Secret Level episode, Games Workshop adds that work is "almost complete" on the Age of Sigmar episode, which will premiere on Prime Video just like Secret Level.

There's also a mention of the upcoming Warhammer live-action series in development with Henry Cavill. There's no word on a release date yet, but it is noted that these things take "several years," and that delivery is not in Games Workshop's control. Hopefully we can hear more sooner rather than later.