Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II's story continues in Secret Level

If you thought you'd have to wait until Saber Interactive made some DLC or Space Marine III before we got to see the continuation of Titus' story, think again. In the upcoming gaming anthology series Secret Level, we're getting more Space Marine content, featuring Lieutenant Titus once more.

As confirmed by a Warhammer Community post, the episode in Secret Level will feature in the first batch released on the 10th of December. You don't have to worry about this being some sort of fan-fiction either, as it has also been confirmed this story is canon to Space Marine and its sequel.

We've not seen much of Secret Level nor its Space Marine episode, but from the glimpses we get in the trailer for the series, it's clear Titus and his brothers will be up to their usual stuff. Tearing apart Xenos, discovering a bit of Chaos interference here and there. Classic day at the office really.