Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II's public test server goes live today

Today, the 13th of March, marks the launch of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II's public test server. If you're not aware of what a public test server is, it essentially acts as a way for the player base to test out work-in-progress content.

Many other games have done this in the past, including titles like Deadlock and Baldur's Gate III through the latter's stress tests. With Space Marine II, we're expecting a sneak peek at new content, including enemies, maps, and more.

It's worth noting that even if you own DLCs for the game, you can't use them in the PTS. Also, it's only accessible via Steam, so if you play on console or through Epic Games, you're out of luck. To access the PTS, you can just download it through your library when it launches after logging into Steam.