Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II's Lieutenant Titus starts his own lore series

It is quite difficult to find a universe more fleshed out than that of Warhammer 40,000. Decades upon decades of lore can make it incredibly intimidating to a newcomer, but with Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, a lot of people are being introduced to the universe for the first time.

And so, Focus Entertainment is publishing a new series introducing people to the lore, from none other than Lieutenant Titus himself AKA Clive Standen. Titus Talks sounds like an amazing podcast, but it's actually a series of shorter videos based on the lore.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jfuTX-Fz44M

The first video, which you can check out below, is focused on the Emperor, and the general atmosphere of the Warhammer 40,000 universe. If you're a total newbie, this is where you can get started, and it's only a three-minute video, so your TikTok-addled brain should be able to handle it.