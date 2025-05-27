Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II was so popular it helped other Warhammer games sell

HQ

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II sold a lot of copies, that much we know, but its major successes also apparently saw a sales bump for other games set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe.

Speaking to PCGamer, Mike Knight, the narrative lead for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide at Fatshark confirmed that the co-op horde game had seen a growth in players following the release of Space Marine II. "It makes sense, people play a game and like it, so they look around for something else that's similar."

Anton Emelianov, brand manager at Owlcat Games, added: "When one Warhammer game does well, it lifts the others. We saw a noticeable uptick in interest around Rogue Trader when Space Marine 2 launched—people wanted to explore the setting further, often in different genres."

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide and Rogue Trader recently had a crossover event, and despite both games being from very different genres, it appears that this is a key strength of Warhammer.

"Space Marine 2's success is awesome, but only reinforces what we already know to be true. Warhammer is awesome and makes a great setting for games!" said Knight.

"There's plenty of room for new stories within the setting. While our games are very different—and CRPGs are often seen as more of a niche genre—the success of Space Marine 2 is inspiring and motivates us to keep raising the bar," Emelianov added.